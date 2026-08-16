David Bowie Songs You Didn't Know Were Inspired By George Orwell's 1984

David Bowie's forever future-forward songwriting inspirations took a dark turn in the early 1970s when he plumbed George Orwell's bleak dystopian novel "1984" for multiple tunes. Published in 1949, the book details life in the nightmarish, distant year of 1984, where the totalitarian Big Brother government rules and watches over all of Oceania, threatening freedoms with the Party's omnipresent Thought Police. There's a lot of scary stuff about contemporary politics and society to unpack in the chilling bestseller, and Bowie called it one of his most-loved books.

In 1973, Bowie disclosed that he was in the process of writing a musical for a television adaptation of "1984" and that he'd written 20 songs for the project to go along with a script co-written by playwright Tony Ingrassia. It ultimately never happened because Orwell's widow and "1984" rights-holder Sonia Orwell wouldn't grant Bowie the legal go-ahead. Left with material explicitly about "1984" if not its relevant themes of an increasingly impersonal and dreary society living under a police state, Bowie padded out his LP "Diamond Dogs." The 1974 album features four such underheard and underrated Bowie songs that fit the bill: the lead-off track "Future Legend," and three consecutive flip-side deep cuts: "We Are the Dead," "1984," and "Big Brother." Here's how David Bowie wrote and recorded so many songs about George Orwell's "1984."