The Tour That Nearly Killed David Bowie

David Bowie's former bandmates were shocked by the suddenness of his health issues, with guitarist Earl Slick saying the rock legend appeared rejuvenated and in good spirits as the tour commenced. Guitarist Gerry Leonard agreed: "There was a sense that David looked as young and as youthful as ever on that tour. It did seem like he had the gift from the gods — like he was never going to get old ... It was a little mysterious to everybody as to what [his illness] might be because it really did come out of the blue" (via Music News). Bowie himself initially thought it was a trapped nerve, and despite being in his late 50s, medics in Prague failed to correctly diagnose the source of his chest pain.

Three days after the Prague concert, Bowie and his band were in Scheessel, Germany, when he collapsed shortly after coming offstage. It later emerged that he had suffered two heart attacks while onstage, but had managed to push through the show — plus a three-song encore — with the use of painkillers. He was taken for emergency surgery for a blocked artery.

In a statement, Bowie said: "I'm so pissed off because the last 10 months of this tour have been so fantastic. Can't wait to be fully recovered and get back to work again. I tell you what, though, I won't be writing a song about this one" (per The Guardian). Sadly, it proved to be the moment that signaled the end of his career as a touring artist and would see him keep a low profile for nearly a decade after.

