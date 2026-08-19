The No. 1 Song On August 19, 1995 Sounds Even More Chill Today

Production team Organized Noize developed "Waterfalls" with TLC in mind, having worked with the trio on their 1993 Christmas single "Sleigh Ride." While the collective's Marquette Etheridge based the lyrics on true situations involving himself and acquaintances, the song arrived fully formed. "It just came to me and I started singing it in the studio," Etheridge said in "The Billboard Book of Number 1 Hits." "We had musicians there and everyone was vibing on it." Etheridge then worked out a backing track, and TLC's T-Boz liked it so much she agreed to lay down her lead vocals, and did so in less than five hours. Once Chilli contributed her vocals and Left Eye added a rap verse reflecting on her own legal and personal issues, "Waterfalls" was done.

While it's about death, darkness, and consequences, "Waterfalls" was embraced as a positive song by the public. "It helped them get through their hard times. I met a lady who had AIDS and her husband had just died, and she was about to pass," T-Boz said. "It makes you feel better to know that you made somebody feel better for five minutes of their life." "Waterfalls," a No. 1 hit, was so impactful that it secured the group multiple Grammy Award nominations, including record of the year. The music video for "Waterfalls," which literally adapted the lyrics' stories, won four prizes at the MTV Video Music Awards, including video of the year.