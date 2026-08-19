Quote Of The Day By Barry Manilow: 'That's What I Had Done And That's ...'

In his interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Barry Manilow got to talking about how harrowing and uncharted fame can be for rising stars. He noted how easy it is for young, famous stars to make mistakes when they're never told no and left to their own devices to manage the world through that skewed lens. It's a situation that Manilow believes he could've fallen victim to, if not for a revelation some years earlier. "I realized that everybody around me was on my payroll, that my old friends hadn't been in touch with me and my family didn't know where to get me," he recalled. "I was a very unhappy guy, and it was because I was really alone."

So, Manilow replaced his staff and inner circle with relatives and familiar faces. He built a support system to which he'd have to answer, and his friends and family would call him out if he ever acted outrageously or egregiously. By having checks in place, Manilow believes he never did anything all that stupid while also keeping a clear and calm perspective about his modest place in the world. Ultimately, the lesson is that it's important to rely on those we trust because they can help us feel taken care of and also stay out of danger.