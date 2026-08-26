3 Folk Rock Songs You Didn't Know Paul McCartney Wrote

Paul McCartney is one of the most successful musicians ever, on account of how he wrote many classic rock songs from the '60s that are worth a head-turning amount of money with the Beatles, as well as for his work with Wings and as a solo artist. But McCartney is also prolific and versatile, composing for others in styles that differ from his preferred pop-rock: He wrote many songs that best capture the poetic soul of folk rock. That genre, which paired lyrically weighty works played on primarily acoustic instruments with the hard-charging and percussive elements of mainstream rock, was among the prevailing sounds of the '60s.

As the Beatles' stature and influence grew throughout the '60s, McCartney's services as a songwriter were sought out by other rising stars from the U.K. Those acts didn't really try to ape the Beatles either, giving McCartney a creative outlet for his folkier, gentler, acoustic guitar-driven songs. Here are some underrated Paul McCartney songs with a folk rock feel that the Beatle wrote for Peter and Gordon, Mary Hopkin, and Rod Stewart.