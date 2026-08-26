The 5 Best Rock Songs With Eclipse In The Title

It's very rare that we celebrate astronomic events as a planet, but the 2026 total solar eclipse on August 12 became a cross-continental spectacle. Not dissimilar to the eclipse from early 2024, it also resulted in a surge of plays for songs related to the cosmic occurrence. To mark the occasion, we're going to take a look at five of the best songs with the word "eclipse" in the title.

In an interview with Euro News, the senior editor at Spotify, Shannon Carragher, explained how "Cultural phenomena like the solar eclipse naturally bring people together, and we instinctively look for the perfect soundtrack to share that moment." A natural pick was Bonnie Taylor's 1983 No. 1 hit "Total Eclipse Of The Heart," with streams of the ballad increasing by 14% worldwide during the event. Other titles took a more descriptive approach, with 1994's "Black Hole Sun" by the thunderous but tragic band Soundgarden also making its way onto some pre-eclipse playlists.

Rather than sticking to references to an eclipse, this list takes a more literal approach, bringing together a mix of contemporary and classic rock tracks where the cosmic occurrence is featured in the title. Although several songs share the same name, their eras, lyrics, and narrative progression prevent one from fully eclipsing the other.