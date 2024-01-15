Everything You Need To Know About The 2024 Total Eclipse

Today, most people — even those who aren't interested in astronomical phenomena — understand the basic idea of an eclipse. When one celestial body passes in front of another celestial body and obscures visible light in the process, an eclipse takes place. For us here on Earth, those celestial bodies are our sun and our moon. However, the majority of modern humans only grasp the concept of eclipses because of the scientific minds that came before us, and still many of us don't realize just how important eclipses have been to several academic disciplines.

Ancient civilizations as far back as 3340 B.C. observed and recorded eclipses. Between then and now, descriptions of eclipses evolved from petroglyphs and hieroglyphs to passages in religious and historical texts, before finding themselves in the peer-reviewed published results of scientific studies. Throughout human civilization, the documentation of eclipses has helped to shed light on mysteries about the mechanics of our universe. Ancient Chinese inscriptions enabled astronomers to calculate the ever-so-slightly decreasing rate at which the Earth rotates. Eclipses led to early astrophysicist Johannes Kepler's seminal three laws of planetary motion. And famously, they allowed Sir Arthur Eddington to prove that Einstein was onto something with his famed theory of general relativity.

It's not merely the observation of eclipses but the ability to predict them that validates and builds on our understanding of our planet and the cosmos. It prepares us to see the next upcoming eclipse with our own eyes — down to the very minute — and gives scientists the opportunity to keep building on thousands of years of knowledge.