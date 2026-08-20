The 5 Best Frank Beard Drum Solos That Cement His Place In Music History

Frank Beard of ZZ Top is among the great drummers in the history of rock, a status he acquired by showing the world what he could do beyond the kit on a consistent basis throughout the last 50 years or so. On a few standout ZZ Top hits and deep cuts, Beard absolutely took over, demonstrating his casually unparalleled percussion prowess. The tragic history of ZZ Top expanded in August 2026 with the death of Beard at age 77 after a period of illness. Here, we're going to look at five of Beard's best standout and solo performances with ZZ Top over the years.

By and large, ZZ Top's recordings were tight and efficient without a lot of fluff or extras. They weren't the kind of band that allowed or were interested in extended solos, and so the power trio's members would only shine briefly here and there when their bandmates would drop out for only a few seconds or so. Beard was a hard-working drummer who aimed to support and blend in with his bandmates, but he was just too good to ever disappear. He kept the beat in a no-nonsense way because he didn't need to prove how good he was, preferring to let his drumming do the talking and get the job done. Technically proficient and gifted with impeccable timing, he's one of the most influential and best rock drummers ever.