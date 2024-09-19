The Tragedy Of ZZ Top Explained

ZZ Top's powerful sound was often imitated but never fully replicated. Nobody could make hard-charging, heavy-rocking blues with a groove the way that the Texas trio could. Icons in the 1970s with future classic rock staples like "Tush," "Cheap Sunglasses," and "La Grange," ZZ Top became some of the earliest and biggest stars of the visual '80s, before MTV stopped playing music videos. The group's fun imagery in clips for "Legs" and "Gimme All Your Lovin'" included a magical classic car named "Eliminator" (just like the blockbuster ZZ Top album), spinning electric guitars, and supremely long beards worn by bassist Dusty Hill, guitarist Billy Gibbons but not, ironically, drummer Frank Beard. ZZ Top got a lot of sound and a lot of mileage out of its small lineup and simple formula, selling millions of albums and getting inducted into the sometimes controversial Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

But with all that happiness and achievement for ZZ Top and its members came a lot of tragedy. In the decades since the band's inception in the 1960s, its musicians have weathered death, heartbreak, illness, accidents, and both personal and professional malfeasance. Here's a look at the sadder side of the true story of ZZ Top.