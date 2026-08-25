The No. 1 Song On August 25, 1963 Sounds Even More Jubilant Today
We all know and love that classic '60s 'doo wop' sound, and based on "My Boyfriend's Back" by the Angels reaching No. 1 on August 25, 1963, it's clear that the American public showed no signs of tiring of it at the time. The advent of the '60s girl group would infuse some more punchy pop flair to the genre's call-and-response structure of its songs, and stars such as Ronnie Spector owed their high net worth to the success of the Ronettes, the Blossoms, the Supremes, and the Shirelles.
The Angels, as it stood during the recording of "My Boyfriend's Back," comprised lead singer Peggy Santiglia and sisters Barbara and Phyllis Allbut, all from New Jersey. Performing in the same circle, and with Santiglia's contract with her band soon expiring, they came together to form the Angels in 1961. "My Boyfriend's Back" was originally written as a demo for the Shirelles, but found itself at No. 1 for three consecutive weeks in the U.S. thanks to the Angels' iconic performance.
My Boyfriend's Back gives an upbeat flair to some sinister lyrics
The '60s girl groups of the time were known for taking sweet, jubilant melodies and infusing them with satirical and even controversial lyrics; the Angels' "My Boyfriend's Back" was no exception.
Strong claps kick off the song, with a spoken-word, mock telephone conversation by Peggy Santiglia establishing how "He went away, and you hung around / And bothered me every night / And when I wouldn't go out with you / You said things that weren't very nice." Far from romantic, it's clear that the subject of the happy-go-lucky tune is not a nice guy.
The verses frame the boyfriend as a savior, although it comes off as more of a threat through lyrics such as "My boyfriend's back, and you're gonna be in trouble / When you see him comin', better cut out on the double / You been spreadin' lies that I was untrue / So, look out now 'cause he's comin' after you," interjected with jovial adlibs by Barbara and Phyllis Allbut, "Hey-la, hey-la, my boyfriend's back." Lines like "You're gonna be sorry you were ever born" and "You're a big man now but he'll cut you down to size" read as more direct threats, but the issue of the singer's reputation and her boyfriend's faith in her are also just as important. Reportedly inspired by a real girl running into a Brooklyn soda fountain and telling off a young boy, the song is relatable while staying upbeat enough to dance to.
What ever happened to the Angels?
In an age where a song's virality can't guarantee an artist's success, it can be hard to conceptualize how the Angel's one-hit-wonder was able to carry their career for decades. They would never see another commercial hit to the caliber of "My Boyfriend's Back," but they would tour internationally — even appearing alongside the likes of R&B legend Al Green.
Some follow-up tracks managed to chart, but they didn't qualify as some of the flop songs of the '60s we can't help but love. Peggy Santiglia briefly left the group in 1965, and the band was temporarily renamed to the Halos following a name dispute with another group. Although they may have temporarily disbanded in 1968, the group never officially broke up, continuing to tour through the rock 'n' roll resurgence of the '70s until eventually being inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2005. They continued to release music throughout the year, swapping out members for the likes of guitarist Stan Sirico, and even one of Phyllis Allbut's daughters, Karalyn Hugo.
Besides releasing a new album, "Love, The Angels," in 2008, nearly five decades after their No. 1 peak, they were touring all the way up until 2017. Although it's hard to believe that one hit song could take a group so far in today's industry, "My Boyfriend's Back" has certainly earned a spot among some of the decade's one-hit wonders that still have us hooked today.