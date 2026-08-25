The No. 1 Song On August 25, 1963 Sounds Even More Jubilant Today

The '60s girl groups of the time were known for taking sweet, jubilant melodies and infusing them with satirical and even controversial lyrics; the Angels' "My Boyfriend's Back" was no exception.

Strong claps kick off the song, with a spoken-word, mock telephone conversation by Peggy Santiglia establishing how "He went away, and you hung around / And bothered me every night / And when I wouldn't go out with you / You said things that weren't very nice." Far from romantic, it's clear that the subject of the happy-go-lucky tune is not a nice guy.

The verses frame the boyfriend as a savior, although it comes off as more of a threat through lyrics such as "My boyfriend's back, and you're gonna be in trouble / When you see him comin', better cut out on the double / You been spreadin' lies that I was untrue / So, look out now 'cause he's comin' after you," interjected with jovial adlibs by Barbara and Phyllis Allbut, "Hey-la, hey-la, my boyfriend's back." Lines like "You're gonna be sorry you were ever born" and "You're a big man now but he'll cut you down to size" read as more direct threats, but the issue of the singer's reputation and her boyfriend's faith in her are also just as important. Reportedly inspired by a real girl running into a Brooklyn soda fountain and telling off a young boy, the song is relatable while staying upbeat enough to dance to.