The Top 10 Hits That Took Over Summer 1964

The summer of 1964 unfolded with some of the most foundational smash hits ever recorded. That year, many classic acts broke out in a big way, and when the weather warmed and school let out for a few months, young listeners sent them to the top of the charts.

So many bands and movements competed for airplay and record-store shelf space, from the British Invasion and surf rock to Motown, soul, throwback ballads, old-fashioned pop, and rockabilly. It was a peak era for acts like the Beatles, the Beach Boys, the Supremes, the Animals, the Four Seasons, and the Drifters.

According to Billboard data and the Hot 100 charts of the era, these are the Top 10 hits that made the summer of '64 so memorable.