5 Surf Pop Songs That Whisk Boomers Back To The Perfect Beach Day

Set the scene for yourself: warm summer air, wet sand between your toes, the crash of waves against the shoreline, the smell of burgers and hot dogs sizzling on the grill. Whether it's a day trip or a weeklong getaway, nothing beats a vacation in the summer — and you'd be a fool to miss the opportunity to put on some classic summer tracks when the weather heats up.

As rock music started to impact pop culture in the '50s and '60s, it eventually gave way to some of the perfect tunes for a seaside soundtrack: surf music. Combining the reverb and amplification of the electric guitar with stylistic flourishes and arrangements inspired by Middle Eastern, Mexican and even Hawaiian music, surf rock has a surprising amount of history behind its sound. While the genre may have gone in and out of trend like the tide, these tunes are guaranteed to make a big splash on your summer playlist — no matter what decade you're living in.