Born in Canada in 1945 and a prominent rocker in the U.S. by the late 1960s, Neil Young recorded some of the most important folk and hard rock of his generation (including albums that define heartland rock). Young is worth a lot more than one would think, likely due to his iconoclastic status and because a major principle recurring throughout his work, on tape and not, is integrity. He was a member of the bands Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young and Buffalo Springfield, both well-known for their protest songs. In his lengthy solo career, he's repeatedly put out anti-establishment and anti-corporate screeds like "Rockin' in the Free World" and "This Note's for You."

While participating in ongoing charitable drives like Farm Aid and the Bridge School Benefit Concert, Young has also found time to stand up for what he sees as a huge problem: A decline in the quality and sonic fidelity of recorded music. For calling attention to issues surrounding how we consume, store, and thereby value musical art, Young is the expert source for today's quote of the day.