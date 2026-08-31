The Top 10 Hits That Took Over Fall 1970

It may have been the start of a new decade, but the music of 1970 still strongly resembled that of the 1960s. Yet by the time the fall of 1970 rolled around, the sound of the decade to come began to emerge, with bands and singers just breaking out who would become iconic in the years ahead. With the weather getting colder, the nation's kids heading back to school, and everyone spending more time indoors, there was a need for music to fuel parties and fill the giant headphones popular at the time. And even though it was pretty messed up, the 1970s music industry happily and thoroughly obliged.

After summer ended and winter began, Americans collectively grooved and swooned to a handful of songs, all of which spent a significant part of the fall season in the Top 10 of the singles chart. From Neil Diamond to the Jackson 5 and Badfinger, these are the big hits that reigned supreme on the Billboard Hot 100 in the fall of 1970.