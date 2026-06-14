Before They Climbed The Charts, These Hit Songs Were Commercial Jingles

Inspiration for a song can come from anywhere, and a select few hits originated in television commercials — otherwise known in the advertising industry as "jingles." It stands to reason that far more of these pieces of jaunty, often-played music should've gone on to be major hit singles. If the biggest pop songs are the ones with the catchiest melodies and most undeniable hooks, ad songs fit the bill, as they're designed to lodge in the brains of as many potential consumers as possible to drive purchases.

The agencies that have historically put together TV commercials seem to know who to hire to generate the best ad songs. While classic artists have written terrible jingles, it's a viable chops-honing experience for songwriters on the rise — just look at pop craftsman Barry Manilow, who wrote and performed a number of catchy jingles. Sometimes those songs are just too good to go to waste as a 30-second or 60-second snippet. Once in a while, and throughout the previous decades, tunes initially written to sell products go on to sell countless copies of records. Here are some familiar and popular hits with a forgotten past as jingles.