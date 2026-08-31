5 Foreigner Songs That Prove 1981 Was The Best Year Of Their Career

Foreigner easily has one of the greatest careers in rock 'n' roll. Formed in New York City in 1976, the rock band has had 22 songs grace the Billboard Hot 100, sold more than 80 million records across the globe, and was (finally!) inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in October 2024. They even continue to tour around the world, despite having no original members left — although original singer Lou Gramm makes a special appearance during some shows.

The group has decades of work in their catalog, but one year clearly stands out as the best for their music: 1981. That was the year their blockbuster fourth studio album "4" was released, introducing the world to a more approachable and pop-friendly Foreigner thanks to production from Mutt Lange and guitarist Mick Jones. Their refreshed sound was still rooted in rock but included more keyboards — with lead parts played by a pre-fame Thomas Dolby — and bigger hooks that blended genres and caught ears.

While "4" as a whole is an excellent body of work and one of the best albums of the 1980s, select songs from the album just hit differently. These next five songs prove that 1981 was the best year for Foreigner's career — and solidified their status as one of the greatest bands of the era.