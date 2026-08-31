5 Foreigner Songs That Prove 1981 Was The Best Year Of Their Career
Foreigner easily has one of the greatest careers in rock 'n' roll. Formed in New York City in 1976, the rock band has had 22 songs grace the Billboard Hot 100, sold more than 80 million records across the globe, and was (finally!) inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in October 2024. They even continue to tour around the world, despite having no original members left — although original singer Lou Gramm makes a special appearance during some shows.
The group has decades of work in their catalog, but one year clearly stands out as the best for their music: 1981. That was the year their blockbuster fourth studio album "4" was released, introducing the world to a more approachable and pop-friendly Foreigner thanks to production from Mutt Lange and guitarist Mick Jones. Their refreshed sound was still rooted in rock but included more keyboards — with lead parts played by a pre-fame Thomas Dolby — and bigger hooks that blended genres and caught ears.
While "4" as a whole is an excellent body of work and one of the best albums of the 1980s, select songs from the album just hit differently. These next five songs prove that 1981 was the best year for Foreigner's career — and solidified their status as one of the greatest bands of the era.
Urgent
If you were a Foreigner fan in 1981, you may have asked yourself, "Wait, is that really Foreigner?" when "Urgent" hit your ears. It was the first of several singles released from "4" that marked a different style for the group. Filled with punchy keys and a driving disco tempo (and with a good dash of soul and R&B), the song is about a hot-and-cold hookup that's clearly driving Lou Gramm mad. His voice is truly stellar and full of ... well, pure urgency. That impromptu sax solo by Motown darling Junior Walker also adds the perfect touch and is easily one of the best sax solos in rock history.
"Urgent" proved that Foreigner could stray from their proven rock formula and blend styles to create something fresh and exciting. It cruised to the top spot on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart in July 1981 and reached No. 4 on the Hot 100 chart just a few months later. This impressive debut was just a taste of what would come for the band as more singles from "4" were released.
Waiting for a Girl Like You
Foreigner were no strangers to ballads by 1981. Their debut self-titled album features several rocking serenades like "Fool for You Anyway" and "Woman Oh Woman" hiding in the midst of hits like "Feels Like the First Time" and "Cold as Ice." But 1981 marked the year ballads shifted from deep cuts to successful staples in the band's discography. Case in point: "Waiting for a Girl Like You," a dreamy and romantic ballad filled with synth, sweet melodies, and tender lyrics that could sweep anyone off their feet.
The song reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in November 1981, clearly striking a chord with audiences. Co-writer Mick Jones also felt its influence, telling Songfacts, "I had no idea what it meant, but it got to the point where I couldn't even be in the studio when we were recording it sometimes; it left such a deep impression on me." Lou Gramm also sang his praises for "Waiting for a Girl Like You," calling it one of the top five Foreigner songs of all time.
Beyond its commercial success and personal meaning to its writers, "Waiting for a Girl Like You" did something else important: It gave the world a little taste of what would come with their 1985 No. 1 hit "I Want to Know What Love Is," one of the most timeless '80s love ballads.
Juke Box Hero
Anyone with big dreams of rock n' roll stardom can relate to "Juke Box Hero," a classic Foreigner tune that blends old and new (for the time) styles. The throbbing bass line and synth-driven approach toward classic rock 'n' roll contributed to this song's sound while creating a timeless anthem for the underestimated dreamers of the world. The lyrics tell the tale of a kid who hears a guitar while standing outside a sold-out show, inspiring them to play and pursue the rockstar life.
Mick Jones and Lou Gramm pulled from separate experiences to pen the track. Jones took inspiration from a fan who posted up in the rain for hours to see Foreigner, and Gramm drew from his own experience of missing a sold-out Jimi Hendrix performance in his hometown of Rochester, New York, as a teen. These stories melded together to create an epic song about guts, glory, and the sweet triumph of achieving your biggest dream.
"Juke Box Hero" spent 13 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1982 and topped out at No. 26, but it performed better on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay Chart, making itself at home for a whopping 34 weeks and reaching No. 3 in October 1981. While its airplay was modest in comparison to some of Foreigner's other tracks, it gained popularity over the years with younger generations and became one of the band's most iconic songs. Looks like Foreigner became the juke box heroes they sang about, didn't they?
Break It Up
Written by Mick Jones, "Break It Up" is one of the harder songs off "4." It's tried and true Foreigner, filled with Lou Gramm's commanding vocals (seriously, who else can hit that heavenly high note towards the end?), clean guitar work from Mick Jones, and irresistible hooks that beg to be remembered. With echoes of progressive acts of the time like Electric Light Orchestra and Queen, "Break It Up" proved that Foreigner could compose with intent while still delivering a catchy rock n' roll gem.
While structurally sound, "Break It Up" didn't reach the heights that some other singles from "4" did. It spent 13 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and reached No. 26 in June 1982. However, its chart performance only tells one side of the story. "Break It Up" beautifully highlights Foreigner's core elements and reminds us why they became mega-successful off their first single ever and why their sound remains relevant to this day.
Night Life
Similar to "Break It Up," "Night Life" is a harder track from "4" that paints an incredible sonic portrait, sounding heavier and more raw compared to some of the synth-heavy "4" numbers. The guitar, specifically, plays an important role — Mick Jones delivers the grit with a solid high-energy performance on his axe. As for the lyrics, the song dives into the edgy glory of city nightlife and all the hustle surrounding it. Lou Gramm sings about the desire to break out of the ordinary daytime routine and the thrills of a life lived in the dark, with lyrics like "I'm just a mean old night owl / Watch me hit, run, gotta move on / Going wild in the night, 'cause I'm hooked on the neon" vividly shaping the song's narrative. The music and lyrics align effortlessly to deliver a punchy piece that has classic Foreigner vibes all the way through.
That incredible storytelling is what makes this song one of Foreigner's best of 1981. Its chart performance wasn't too shabby, either — the song peaked at No. 14 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart in November 1981 and charted for 16 weeks total.