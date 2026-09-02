The No. 1 Song On September 2, 1980 Sounds Even Groovier Today

On September 2, 1980, Diana Ross' "Upside Down" was in the middle of the first week of what would be a long run at the top of the Hot 100. The song's disjointed and rhythmically surprising melody fit the lyrics about romantic bewilderment and frustration, providing a funky, non-stop groove that proved irresistible to record buyers, radio listeners, and dance floor denizens in the late summer of 1980.

The first single from Ross' album "Diana," "Upside Down" triggered a comeback for the pop and R&B superstar. Leader of the Supremes until she left for a solo career, Ross recorded some lovable flop songs in the '70s and hadn't seen the top of the pop chart since 1976, with "Love Hangover." "Upside Down" and its four weeks at No. 1 restored Ross to the upper echelon of American music icons while also serving as a bridge between disco, then in its dying days, and glitzy '80s dance pop.

Remarkably, "Upside Down" was Ross' biggest hit to that point, outperforming everything she did with the Supremes. In 2018, Billboard named the late-disco smash the No. 80 song of all time; Ross' only single to rate higher was "Endless Love," her later duet with Lionel Richie. But the joyful-sounding "Upside Down" has a tumultuous backstory, with its creation mired in difficulty and controversy.