The Shortest Songs In Punk Rock History Are Even Cooler Today

The '60s and '70s produced some of the greatest music that defined rock history, but also gave listeners some of the longest rock songs in history. Then punk rock came along and went in the complete opposite direction, still hitting their point like a sledgehammer but doing so in a famously brief period of time. Bands said what they needed to say in short order, and sometimes in under a minute, which is something the attention spans of today might appreciate now more than ever.

Many of these short-but-not-so-sweet hits come from the heavier, hardcore punk scene from Washington, D.C., and Southern California, where punk's influence spread from its inception in England during the mid-1970s. These cut-to-the-chase songs became statements of the genre, and a few even sparked movements of their own, breaking from tradition and literally not wasting any time. For acts such as Black Flag and the Descendents, rejecting the standard three-to-four-minute timestamp was the most punk-rock thing you could do. Here are five of punk's shortest songs that stick it to the man and also went on to leave a lasting impression.