The Top 10 Hits That Took Over Summer 1978

The summer of 1978 was a transitional time for popular music. Disco maintained its grip on the music-loving public, rock 'n' roll was holding its own, and pop music with attitude was asserting itself as a force to be reckoned with. When the hottest months of the year rolled around, the charts became a mash-up of all these sounds partying together like a mixtape that satisfied a sweeping array of musical tastes. But the Top 10 hits that monopolized summer listening were proper earworms that got crowds kicking up their heels and boogie-ing in that carefree way that the songs of summer can inspire.

This was the era when soundtracks kicked out bangers that gave the syrupy-sweet Olivia Newton-John a new direction and two-hit wonders like A Taste of Honey grabbed disco lovers by the bass line and didn't let go until they hit the dancefloor. Meanwhile, eternal rockers the Rolling Stones added a grungy groove to their template and came away with a victory. Whether gritty, smooth, or a bit of both, the songs that reached the upper echelons were heavy on authentic instrumentation and even-handed production. Take a look at some of the Top 10 hits that gave the summer of 1978 an indelible musical personality.