The Top 10 Hits That Took Over Summer 1978
The summer of 1978 was a transitional time for popular music. Disco maintained its grip on the music-loving public, rock 'n' roll was holding its own, and pop music with attitude was asserting itself as a force to be reckoned with. When the hottest months of the year rolled around, the charts became a mash-up of all these sounds partying together like a mixtape that satisfied a sweeping array of musical tastes. But the Top 10 hits that monopolized summer listening were proper earworms that got crowds kicking up their heels and boogie-ing in that carefree way that the songs of summer can inspire.
This was the era when soundtracks kicked out bangers that gave the syrupy-sweet Olivia Newton-John a new direction and two-hit wonders like A Taste of Honey grabbed disco lovers by the bass line and didn't let go until they hit the dancefloor. Meanwhile, eternal rockers the Rolling Stones added a grungy groove to their template and came away with a victory. Whether gritty, smooth, or a bit of both, the songs that reached the upper echelons were heavy on authentic instrumentation and even-handed production. Take a look at some of the Top 10 hits that gave the summer of 1978 an indelible musical personality.
You're the One That I Want – Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta
The classic 1978 sing-along musical "Grease" was propelled by a bouncy little ditty called "You're the One That I Want." It was written expressly for the film to give the ending a burst of energy that shifted the tone of the original stage show, and it showed off the sparky chemistry between lead actors Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta. It boogied its way to the No. 1 spot on June 10, 1978, and was even cool enough for the Foo Fighters to cover 40 years later.
Shadow Dancing – Andy Gibb
Andy Gibb continued his domination of the pop music scene with 1978's "Shadow Dancing," a disco-adjacent shuffler that was hard to escape that summer. It hopped onto the radio in April and started a climb up the charts that didn't stop until it reached the No. 1 spot in June ... and then it did a little summer camping and stayed at the top for seven consecutive weeks, soaking up all the seasonal success while Billboard challengers came and went. It hit the No. 1 spot and stayed there longer than any other love song that year.
Miss You – The Rolling Stones
The Rolling Stones stripped back their sound to its skeleton for a slinky, seductive chunk of funk called "Miss You" that crept into earshot in May 1978. As the title boldly pronounces, the tune is a simple break-up song that comes with a sheath of groovy sleaze that's both ominous and irresistible. By the beginning of August, the Stones had alit at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. It confirmed the suspicion that bluesy rock could take on some disco spunk without losing its soul and the public would eat it up.
Boogie Oogie Oogie – A Taste of Honey
Even though the title of A Taste of Honey's "Boogie Oogie Oogie" was a stroke of inspired nonsense, the song was an undeniable bop that lit up the summer of 1978 with its bouncy fun. It circled the Top 10 before crowding out chart competition for a three-week run at No. 1 in early September 1978. It also topped the disco and R&B charts that year, and A Taste of Honey went on to win a Grammy for best new artist thanks to this thumpy number.
Baker Street – Gerry Rafferty
Scottish soft rocker Gerry Rafferty offered listeners something smooth and mellow in "Baker Street" to counter the snappier material filling the sun-soaked airwaves. It gave the pop world one of the most iconic saxophone lines of the '70s and became a No. 2 winner on the Billboard Hot 100 by the end of June, giving Rafferty a career high achievement. This one holds the collective memory of the season in its yacht-rockin' DNA; even today, the wailing sax tones can send you barreling back to the summer of '78.
Too Much, Too Little, Too Late – Johnny Mathis and Deniece Williams
The dulcet crooning of Johnny Mathis and Deniece Williams took the summer of 1978 by storm with a flutey break-up song called "Too Much, Too Little, Too Late." It showcased a newer talent in Williams and reminded listeners that a timeless talent like Mathis still had gas in the tank. By the first week of June, this heartbreaking charmer had conquered the charts, becoming a No. 1 hit that gave summer romances everywhere a musical send-off. The two would go on to sing the "Family Ties" theme together.
With a Little Luck – Wings
Paul McCartney and his post-Beatles project Wings soared up to the Top 10 with their sweet, hopeful song "With a Little Luck." The easy-going tones felt more adult contemporary than the band's more rock-oriented fare, providing a theme for all sorts of summer antics and adventures. The tune hit No. 1 in May and drifted around the Top 10 through mid-June to keep the good vibes rolling. It was McCartney's sixth time in peak position after the Fab Four's split in 1970, an auspicious sign that proved Wings had legs.
Three Times a Lady – The Commodores
Lionel Richie's rise to fame with the Commodores reached a peak in 1978, thanks in part to the love-celebrating ballad "Three Times a Lady." It had all the trappings of a classic: crystalline piano work, lyrics that ached with sincerity, and Richie's lush vocals. Those were enough to propel the song to No. 1 by mid-August and keep it there for two weeks. The weeper was on its way to becoming a slow-dance standard at weddings and anniversaries for decades to come — fitting, since Richie's parents' anniversary helped inspired the tune.
Magnet and Steel - Walter Egan
One-hit wonder Walter Egan got a boost from producers Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks to help make his 1978 Top 10 single "Magnet and Steel" a memorable summertime shuffle. The song was even inspired by Egan's crush on Nicks, adding new layers to the romantic drama that helped Nicks and Buckingham create Fleetwood Mac's milestone album, "Rumors." All of it came together to make a singable tune that brought the hot weather a scorching single that made it to No. 8.