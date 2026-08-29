Their songs were seeped in emotion and inflected with soul, and the Grass Roots sent 14 of them into the Top 40 in the late 1960s and early 1970s. They're best remembered today for how one of their guitarists was Creed Bratton, famous for playing a demented version of himself on the American remake of the British sitcom "The Office," as well as for "Let's Live for Today," a remake of an English-language take on a just-released Italian song.

The British Invasion included more than just pop-rock bands from the U.K. who dominated the U.S. charts for the better part of the 1960s. The Rokes were a British act who found their biggest audience in Italy. One massive hit there for the group was "Piangi Con Me," which works out to "Cry with Me" in English. Member Shel Shapiro helped write the tune, which the Rokes then adapted into English as "Let's Live for Today."

But that wasn't a hit in the U.K. or the U.S. until the Grass Roots got a hold of it. Making it melodramatic and affecting, the song about embracing life and living in the right now captured the hearts and attention of American music fans, who sent it to No. 8 on the Hot 100 in the summer of 1967.