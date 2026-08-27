Not Her Kenny Rogers Duet, Not Her Solo Career: Dolly Parton's Chart-Topping Supergroup

Incredibly, "Trio" was the second attempt by Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris, and Linda Ronstadt to record an album together. They first got the idea in the mid-'70s, and even booked a studio session. At the time, Parton was coming off crossover classics like "Jolene" and "I Will Always Love You," which she'd refused to let Elvis Presley cover. Harris reached the Top 10 of Billboard's country charts with 1975's "Pieces of the Sky," while not long before, Ronstadt made her mark as a master song interpreter with 1974's "Heart Like a Wheel," featuring the No. 1 smash cover of "You're No Good."

Despite their star power, that first attempt was not the success they had hoped for. "We tried to make an album in 10 days," Ronstadt told Cash Box in 1987. "We felt the quality just wasn't up there. We were tired, our voices were ragged, we hadn't thought out clearly enough what we wanted the album to be." It also didn't help that all three recorded for different record labels, making it unclear who would release such an album. Though some of the songs would be released on albums by Harris and Ronstadt in the '80s, each woman spent the next decade focusing on their solo career: Parton ventured into acting, Ronstadt experimented with genres, and Harris added some Grammys to her mantle.