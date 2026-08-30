61 Years Ago Today, A Folk Rock Legend Released The Album That Took The Genre Somewhere Totally New

The world was used to Bob Dylan sounding a certain way: Warbling along to an acoustic guitar on songs like "The Times They Are a-Changin'" and "Subterranean Homesick Blues." But "Highway 61 Revisited" blasts off with "Like a Rolling Stone," a six-minute epic that Dylan belts out with the accompaniment of multiple electric guitars and a loud organ. That No. 2 hit single was a taste of what was to come on the rest of "Highway 61 Revisited" — and the foreseeable future for Dylan.

"Highway 61 Revisited" is by and large a rock album, as evidenced by the many rock studio musicians that back up Dylan on everything but the pure folk album closer "Desolation Row." But it's also a folk record, because Dylan made it. His lyrics on the LP feel like rambling free verse full of metaphor and emotion, just like they always have.

Critics looking back on 20th-century music have frequently cited "Highway 61 Revisited" as one of the absolute best albums ever made. But in its time, the LP was a commercial breakthrough for Dylan. It peaked at No. 3 on the album chart and sold 500,000 copies in two years.