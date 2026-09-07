This Lively 1978 No 1, Which Led To A Best New Artist Grammy, Topped Charts 48 Years Ago Today

On September 7, 1978, more Americans were grooving to the jaunty and bouncy "Boogie Oogie Oogie" than any other disco song. A breakout success for A Taste of Honey, the energetic song was in the middle of its first of three weeks as the No. 1 song on Billboard's Hot 100. The first and biggest hit ever for A Taste of Honey, "Boogie Oogie Oogie" is one of the songs that defines '70s disco, powered by an extremely funky and confident bass line and guitar riff that support the commanding vocals of Janice-Marie Johnson, who co-wrote the song with bandmate and group co-founder Perry Kibble.

A Taste of Honey formed in 1971, long before disco had gone mainstream. The act found a niche entertaining U.S. military bases throughout Europe and Japan. After getting their big break when Jackson 5 producers Larry and Fonce Mizell got them an audition with Capital Records, A Taste of Honey started recording in 1978, and they topped the charts by year's end. "Boogie Oogie Oogie," a song with a seemingly nonsensical title and presumedly lightweight lyrics, is actually a reflection on the group's early days and serves as a retort to some rude audience members. Here's how the secret protest song conquered the pop chart.