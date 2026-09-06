The Top 10 Hits That Took Over Fall 1977

As the summer gave way to the fall in 1977, so too did the Top 10 hits that took over the summer that year, fading away in favor of a new slew of songs. The final and increasingly crisp and chilly months of 1977 had a soundtrack all their own, and it's a time capsule of a spectacularly varied, historic, and even a little corny period in pop music history.

Not only was it the best year of the decade for disco, but 1977 was also a monumental year for punk rock, despite the continued domination of mega-popular mainstream rock, soft rock, and funk. On the singles chart, all those genres and more competed for spots in the Top 10, and a handful of tunes repeatedly landed high in that top echelon of the Hot 100. According to Billboard chart data from the era, these are the songs — by the likes of Debby Boone, Crystal Gayle, K.C. and the Sunshine Band, Carly Simon, and others — that record buyers and radio listeners couldn't get enough of at the tail end of 1977.