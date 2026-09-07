5 Of The Shortest Guitar Solos In Rock History — And The Catchiest

"Short but sweet" isn't a phrase most people associate with rock music, the domain of freewheeling guitar jams and extended cinematic solos. Fitting the excess and larger-than-life reputations of its performers, the genre is home to some of the longest guitar solos in history — but also some of the shortest. Some great guitarists have learned to craft licks that are catchy, serve the song, and even act as one of its highlights, while managing to pull back out to the band before getting old.

We've gathered here five solos with a maximum length of 15 seconds — that's a full solo in and out within a quarter of a minute. They had to be complete, meaning they didn't milk extra seconds by sustaining and hanging around into the next section, and they had to be memorable. The five here, coming from artists like Jimi Hendrix, the Cars, and all the way up to Sum 41, are all not only quick but also catchy enough to sing back to yourselves after hearing them. Read on for five of the shortest guitar solos in rock history that also happen to be absolute earworms.