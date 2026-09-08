This Remorseful 1982 No. 1, Featuring Only Two Chicago Members, Soared To The Top 44 Years Ago Today

On September 8, 1982, the band Chicago was enjoying their first week atop the Billboard Hot 100 with "Hard to Say I'm Sorry," a song of honest and earnest apology that's also about how difficult it is to apologize. Millions of listeners today could relate to and be inspired by the gently rocking smash in their own complicated relationships.

The hard-hitting yet human lyrics of "Hard to Say I'm Sorry" tell the story of the aftermath of a romantic spat. While it's never explicitly stated what the narrator did to cause his partner to suggest a trial separation, singer Peter Cetera's character wrestles with an apology. Instead, he focuses on persuading his lover not to throw away years of happy memories and experiences because of one misstep or dark patch. While he never actually says "I'm sorry," he does swear to make things right, if he could just get the chance to do so.

Chicago once ranked among the rock bands that scored the most Billboard hits of the '70s before falling into a fallow period. Not only did the soaring power ballad bring a fading music career back to life, "Hard to Say I'm Sorry" also unapologetically launched a whole new creative and commercial era for Chicago.