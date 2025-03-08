'70s Musicians Who Died In Bizarre Ways

While probably not a well-known name to many Americans, the French singer Claude François was a massive star in Europe during the 1960s and '70s as part of the "yé-yé" movement. Known to his fans as "Cloclo," over a 16-year career, he sold 20 million records. He is probably most famous for co-writing and recording the song "Comme d'habitude," which Paul Anka then wrote English lyrics for before Frank Sinatra recorded it as "My Way."

François would fit in well with the modern phenomenon of entrepreneur musicians. Long before it was common, he was running a mini-business empire with himself at the center. He owned companies that produced magazines (both a celebrity one and another that was more risqué) and perfume, started his own record company, and even helped pioneer the idea of music videos, making short films for some of his songs. François was also known for his incredible tour shows, complete with attractive female backup dancers and even special effects.

Tragically, on March 11, 1978, the French singer died in his bathroom. While no one else was there to see what happened, it appeared that he had just run a bath when he noticed a lightbulb was flickering above him. He reached up to adjust it, either with wet hands or while still standing in the bath and was electrocuted. Despite being discovered and rushed to the hospital, François died of his injuries. He was 39 years old.

