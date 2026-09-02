The Top 10 Rock Song Titles, Ranked Worst To Best

Song titles are the elevator pitch of any great track. Thus, the more evocative and descriptive the better. Sure, U2, Metallica, Three Dog Night, and countless others have put out songs just called "One," and, yes, even that can have a certain profundity. Yet it's so non-descriptive that listening to the track itself is necessary to glean the actual intent. For this list we wanted to look at the songs whose titles are stories unto themselves.

Our list runs the gamut from the soulful poetry of Leonard Cohen to the morbid derangement of Tom Waits, with many a clever turn of phrase to be found throughout. "Worst" in this context is a fairly nebulous line of demarcation since they're all profound in their own way, so consider this a collection of titles whose "best" certification requires less and less supporting justification the further it goes.