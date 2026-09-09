This Frenzied 1982 No. 1, Born From Iconic Horror Movie Inspiration, Topped The Charts 43 Years Ago Today

For two weeks in the middle of September 1983, the No. 1 song in the United States was a dance song so frenetic and dazzling that it might have been difficult for non-professionals to enjoy on the dance floor. Nevertheless, they blasted the explosive "Maniac" by Michael Sembello from their radios, tape decks, and record players. Sembello, a veteran studio musician and in-demand collaborator, scored his first-ever solo hit under his own name with "Maniac," issued as a single after it was prominently featured in the box office smash "Flashdance," a movie that defines 1980s pop culture and which concerns the joys and struggles of the life of a professional dancer.

In its final form, "Maniac" is about a maniac in a figurative sense. The song references the main character of "Flashdance," Alex Owens (Jennifer Beals), an exotic dancer striving to join a ballet company who also works as a welder in Pittsburgh. And as the song says, "... she's dancing like she's never danced before."

With hypnotic synths competing with blazing electric guitar riffs, "Maniac" is a banger rock song made famous by a movie, while also a quintessential '80s song with a wild backstory. And on September 9, 1983, it was the brand-new No. 1 song on Billboard's Hot 100.