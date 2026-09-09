The 5 Best Soft Rock Solos Of The '70s

Soft rock might seem like an odd contradiction of terms — how can "rock" be "soft?" But then you hear some of the guitar solos in some of the classic songs that built the genre in the 1970s, and it suddenly all makes sense. This is a genre of different sonic textures, pairing heartfelt songwriting with some of the best rock solos of all time. There's the haunting outro to a landmark song once called "Mexican reggae" to a vivacious vibrato closing out a track about a dingy jazz band in a London dive bar. The '70s soft rock movement even produced one of the greatest rock solos that you can barely even hear!

Many of the following songs came in the latter half of the '70s (some argue that 1977 was the best year for soft rock, since it produced a handful of No. 1 hits). This makes sense: The seeds of soft rock were planted in the '60s, and the genre really took off the following decade with fans who wanted something different than the hard rock that had become so popular. As you'll see, these songs managed to bridge the gap between soft and hard, creating rock staples that are now considered timeless classics. And yes — there are at least two Michael McDonald appearances. You knew that was coming.