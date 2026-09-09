The Top 10 Hits That Took Over Fall 1975

The fall is an exciting time for popular music, when the end-of-summer catalog blends with the final releases before year's end, and the months of September through November of 1975 did not disappoint. From the heights of classic rock 'n' roll to the peak of disco and the chart-topping success of country and singer-songwriter ballads, some unforgettable hits dominated the fall of 1975.

During that year's fall season, fans seemed to endlessly connect with the gentle melodies and entrancing vocals of soft rock, with the likes of Jefferson Starship and the Eagles delivering some of the year's top hits. Disco classics from KC and the Sunshine Band and singer-songwriter anthems from John Denver also took over the charts in late 1975, where the theme above all else was diversity of genre and style.

The 10 songs we've featured here all reached the Top 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 during the fall months of '75, and still captivate listeners today. Legendary musicians such as David Bowie and the Isley Brothers, along with some '70s musicians you may have completely forgotten, all provided a wealth of tracks that dominated the fall of 1975.