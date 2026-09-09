The Top 10 Hits That Took Over Fall 1975
The fall is an exciting time for popular music, when the end-of-summer catalog blends with the final releases before year's end, and the months of September through November of 1975 did not disappoint. From the heights of classic rock 'n' roll to the peak of disco and the chart-topping success of country and singer-songwriter ballads, some unforgettable hits dominated the fall of 1975.
During that year's fall season, fans seemed to endlessly connect with the gentle melodies and entrancing vocals of soft rock, with the likes of Jefferson Starship and the Eagles delivering some of the year's top hits. Disco classics from KC and the Sunshine Band and singer-songwriter anthems from John Denver also took over the charts in late 1975, where the theme above all else was diversity of genre and style.
The 10 songs we've featured here all reached the Top 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 during the fall months of '75, and still captivate listeners today. Legendary musicians such as David Bowie and the Isley Brothers, along with some '70s musicians you may have completely forgotten, all provided a wealth of tracks that dominated the fall of 1975.
Fight the Power Part 1 — The Isley Brothers
The Isley Brothers had multiple career peaks from the late 1950s onwards, but this protest song was one of their most memorable and successful compositions. "Fight the Power Part 1" was part of an impressive 1975 for the band: it reached No. 4 in September, and the album it's from, "The Heat Is On," went to No. 1 the same year. As with the majority of the Isley Brothers' discography, "Fight the Power Part 1" is rousing and full of movement, led by raucous vocals and a rapid, unstoppable energy that strengthens the song's core message.
Miracles — Jefferson Starship
The bestselling San Francisco band, Jefferson Starship, took this slow, soulful tune almost to the top of the charts in the fall of 1975, becoming their most commercially successful hit ever. "Miracles" was only the second Jefferson Starship (not counting Jefferson Airplane) song to enter the Billboard Hot 100, and spent several months on the charts with a peak of No. 3 in mid-October. The soft-rocking anthem has a mesmerizing quality to it, with its core melodies swaying back and forth as the strong leading vocals take over. "Miracles" is a compositional masterclass, blending a wide array of styles and instruments for a hypnotic final product.
At Seventeen — Janis Ian
The timeless sentiments of "At Seventeen" can just as easily connect with listeners now as they did during the fall of '75, when it became the defining song of Janis Ian's career. "At Seventeen" is a relaxed, almost bossa nova-inspired ballad that made loneliness anthemic, and the listeners of 1975 played the tune all the way to No. 3 on the charts, where it peaked in mid-September amidst a 20-week chart run. "At Seventeen" continued the trend of softer songs performing well that year, with its bright and clear vocals and melodies entrancing listeners from all walks of life.
Lyin' Eyes — The Eagles
Though "Lyin' Eyes" wasn't one of the Eagles' five No. 1 hits, this 1975 classic is among the legendary band's most iconic songs. "Lyin' Eyes" is the Eagles at their most country, blending hints of folk and soft rock in a gorgeous combination. The song peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100 in November, near the end of fall, and spent 14 total weeks on the charts. "Lyin' Eyes" is melodically smooth and infinitely listenable, demonstrating that soft rock was in a state of dominance in '75.
Fame — David Bowie
"Fame" is one of David Bowie's most iconic hits, marked by a crunchy bassline and a sticky vocal refrain. After entering the charts in late June of 1975, "Fame" — which a Beatle helped Bowie create — climbed to the No. 1 spot by September, where it remained for two weeks, and spent a total of 21 weeks on the charts. Bowie's presence is electric throughout the song's four minutes, and its funky, industrial sound is as recognizably '70s rock 'n' roll as there is — likely why it's remained memorable to this day.
I'm Sorry — John Denver
The career of singer-songwriter John Denver may have already peaked in 1974, but this apologetic ballad from the fall of '75 was one of his best-ever singles. Denver's tender lyrics and humming make "I'm Sorry" a truly magical experience, featuring his trademark sentimental vocals over a more traditional ballad arrangement, which relies more on strings than Denver's usual guitar. The song reached the No. 1 spot in late September, where it remained for one week out of a total of 18 weeks on the Hot 100.
That's the Way (I Like It) — KC and the Sunshine Band
The disco hit "That's the Way (I Like It)" is one of the most iconic songs to emerge from the genre, and it was one of an impressive five No. 1 hits by KC and the Sunshine Band from 1975 to '79. The title alone of "That's the Way (I Like It)" will have any '70s music fan immediately humming along to this memorable melody, which hit No. 1 at the very end of fall in November, where it remained for two weeks as the season fully changed. Today, it's certainly one of the most remembered songs of 1975.
Bad Blood — Neil Sedaka
As the most successful single of Neil Sedaka's career, the bright, soulful rock 'n' roll tune "Bad Blood" captures the colorful spirit of 1975 as well as any of the year's best songs. "Bad Blood" can be best summarized as a whole lot of fun, and '75 listeners were excited to have it — the tune peaked at No. 1 for an impressive three-week span beginning in mid-October, during a 14-week spell on the Hot 100. Sedaka's vocals are inviting and electric, and "Bad Blood," though perhaps not one of the most remembered songs of 1975, is surely worth a listen to recapture that '70s magic.
Rhinestone Cowboy — Glen Campbell
Country music icon Glen Campbell only ever hit No. 1 twice in his career, but his 1975 entry, "Rhinestone Cowboy," took his country roots into a new direction with an orchestral pop accompaniment and became the signature tune of his career. The unique song matched that year's summer-to-fall energy perfectly: after a late-May entry into the Billboard Hot 100, it hit No. 1 in early September, where it remained for two weeks. Spending a total of 23 weeks on the charts, "Rhinestone Cowboy" was certainly one of the driving hits of 1975, throwing a country curveball into the rock and singer-songwriter mix.
Island Girl — Elton John
Though it faced stiff competition in 1975, Elton John's "Island Girl" is arguably the defining hit of the year, not just the fall. A supremely catchy anthem with layers of guitar, background vocals, and, of course, John's pipes, "Island Girl" was perfectly tuned for success. Indeed, it was one of John's most successful hits ever, spending a total of 15 weeks on the charts and three at No. 1 from late October through November.