5 Songs That Prove Country Artists Can Rock

When country legend Dolly Parton died in 2026 at 80 years old, she not only left behind an extraordinary recording legacy but also a seemingly endless slew of anecdotes about what a wonderfully decent person she had been. To that end, she graced hard rock fans with an unexpected gem in the form of 2023's "Rockstar," an album of covers and originals recorded for the adorably wholesome reason of feeling that she needed to justify her recent induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. We already knew she was more than a country icon, but "Rockstar" was a whole other level of transcendence.

The opening title track sees Parton lay into heavy metal pastiche with her usual winning charm, and her original "World on Fire" brings her message of unity and worldwide compassion into the fist-pumping realms of arena rock. The rest of the album focuses largely on covers of classics by Heart, Journey, the Police, and others, often in duet with their original singers. What's most extraordinary is that Parton's voice remains ageless and evergreen throughout the LP. She's able to belt it out like a 20-something with an energy, range, and vitality that belies her age.

"Rockstar" would go on to be the second to last of Parton's releases during her lifetime, followed only by "Smoky Mountain DNA: Family, Faith and Fables." Thus, it serves as an earnest, defiant, and high-energy cap to almost six decades of out-classing "Joelene."