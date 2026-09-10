5 Songs That Prove Country Artists Can Rock
As Lynyrd Skynyrd and the Allman Brothers taught us all too well, the line between country and rock is oftentimes wafer thin. But sometimes an artist that's squarely in the country realm crosses so completely into the rock pantheon that their headbanging bona fides become wholly undeniable. The white trash party anthem "Son of the South" by outlaw country pioneer David Allan Coe sums it up nicely: "They play country soul with some rock 'n' roll / And I hope they never stop."
With that in mind, we wanted to celebrate the times country crooners shed the Nashville affect for some lighters-in-the-air rock star majesty. Since we already looked at rock musicians who experimented with '70s country (and nailed it), this is a deep dive into artists that went in the opposite direction. Whether it's an undisputed legend releasing a stunning slab of hard rock standards or the aforementioned Coe teaming up with one of the most brutal bands of the '90s, here's a look at the country bards that went hard.
Rockstar — Dolly Parton
When country legend Dolly Parton died in 2026 at 80 years old, she not only left behind an extraordinary recording legacy but also a seemingly endless slew of anecdotes about what a wonderfully decent person she had been. To that end, she graced hard rock fans with an unexpected gem in the form of 2023's "Rockstar," an album of covers and originals recorded for the adorably wholesome reason of feeling that she needed to justify her recent induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. We already knew she was more than a country icon, but "Rockstar" was a whole other level of transcendence.
The opening title track sees Parton lay into heavy metal pastiche with her usual winning charm, and her original "World on Fire" brings her message of unity and worldwide compassion into the fist-pumping realms of arena rock. The rest of the album focuses largely on covers of classics by Heart, Journey, the Police, and others, often in duet with their original singers. What's most extraordinary is that Parton's voice remains ageless and evergreen throughout the LP. She's able to belt it out like a 20-something with an energy, range, and vitality that belies her age.
"Rockstar" would go on to be the second to last of Parton's releases during her lifetime, followed only by "Smoky Mountain DNA: Family, Faith and Fables." Thus, it serves as an earnest, defiant, and high-energy cap to almost six decades of out-classing "Joelene."
Rebel Meets Rebel — David Allen Coe and Pantera
On paper, "Rebel Meets Rebel," the collaboration album between outlaw country legend David Allan Coe and three out of four members of Pantera, shouldn't work. One is the tough-but-tender crooner behind classics like Tanya Tucker's hit "Would You Lay With Me (In a Field of Stone)," and the rest were part of the world's foremost "power groove" metal band that played a pivotal role in the transition from '80s thrash to '90s nu metal. But there's an undeniable country twang in the Texas-bred Pantera. And for his part, Coe was a literal outlaw, having done time in the Ohio State Penitentiary for burglary-related crimes.
Recorded off and on over the course of five years beginning in 1999, "Rebel Meets Rebel" sees Coe collaborating with Pantera's Dimebag Darrell (guitar), Vinnie Paul (drums), and Rex Brown (bass), with only vocalist Philip Anselmo sitting out. The seemingly disparate camps of singer and band gel together remarkably well in what the title cut's lyrics describe as "just a get-together of country-metal minds." Despite all its innovative writing and accomplished performances, the album wasn't released until after the tragic death of Dimebag Darrell, who was murdered while performing onstage with his band Damageplan.
(God Must Have Spent) a Little More Time on You — Alabama
Okay, it might not be "Enter Sandman" levels of rocking, but "(God Must Have Spent) a Little More Time on You" on NSYNC's 1998 self-titled debut is a solid power ballad from late '90s boy band megastars NSYNC. The vocal ensemble whose name looks like it should be sold on NASDAQ had become a chart-topping machine, propelled to the outer reaches of stardom by a worldwide legion of adoring teenagers.
That success and the charming love song's country radio-friendly reverie came to the attention of guitarist/vocalist Randy Owen and his compadres in Alabama. Seeing crossover potential, the band set to work on a Southern-tinged remake with the lads in NSYNC along for the harmonious ride. Acoustic guitar washes intersect with fingerpicked electric leads, spitting out the original's bubblegum radio pop and replacing it with a more mature adult contemporary aura. Justin Timberlake and the boys harmonize in the background, giving Owen's mud-kicking grit a smooth counterpart.
The original had been a Top 10 hit on Billboard's Hot 100, and Alabama's "God Must Have Spent a Little More Time on You" (absent the parenthesis) had its own respectable showing, coming in at No. 29 on the same chart in 1999. The remake's success serves to demonstrate that a great tune remains evergreen, irrespective of genre.
The War Inside — Chris Stapleton and Tom Morello
Hearing that a highly prolific Nashville hitmaker was teaming up with the guitarist famously known for making his instrument sound like a set of DJ turntables might, understandably, raise a nonplussed eyebrow or two. But on "The War Inside," the former, Chris Stapleton, gels better with the latter, Tom Morello, than you might expect.
Recorded for Morello's 2021 solo album "The Atlas Underground Fire," the unlikely pairing pays off by opening new sonic avenues for both parties. Stapleton begins with the kind of gentle, lamenting tone so well-traveled in songs like "Tennessee Whiskey" and "You Should Probably Leave." That forms a familiar foundation for what builds into a burning howl more reminiscent of Robert Plant than Johnny Cash. It's a voracious emotional delivery that's well suited for lyrics that describe gut-wrenching inner turmoil and fears of divine retribution. In the end, we're left wondering why he doesn't do it more often.
Morello, for his part, surrounds Stapleton with wailing leads that stand somewhere between standard electric guitar blues and the sonically expansive realms of Robert Fripp and King Crimson. It gives Stapleton's down-home relatability an otherworldly aura — a fiery set piece around an already magnificent vocal performance.
Do It Again — Waylon Jennings
By the time Waylon Jennings covered Steely Dan's "Do It Again," he was secure in his own skin following a long series of hit LPs. That relaxed sense of self shines through in his take on the song, which benefits from the country accouterments. Jennings' haunted drawl is perfect for lyrics that narrate the troubles of a wayward desperado, and the Western ambiance adds cinematic scope to the tale.
Yes, we write about Steely Dan a lot here at Grunge. After all, they're the classic rock band that somehow sounds much cooler today. But there's a reason for that: Their work is so lyrically and musically evocative that they naturally transcend the time and space of their '70s hipster origins. Just look at how naturally Jennings sheds the blue-eyed soul of Donald Fagen's original vocal delivery and imbues the melody with Southern benediction. That, and a tasteful boost in tempo, make it slam just a little harder.