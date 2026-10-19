The Best Drum Setup For Beginners

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

So you want to bang on the drum all day, huh? Fun as it may sound, and loud as it will sound, getting into playing the drums requires a lot of time and commitment — more than learning your first open C-major chord on a new acoustic guitar for beginners, if we're being honest. You need a whole kit, space in your house, the correct accessories, tolerant loved ones, and loads more. Thankfully, we're here to help.

Beginners who want to get into drums might envision things rather simply: Buy a box of drums, take it home, open it, and start bashing away. But no. Drums come in two types: acoustic and electronic, with the former being the big, clanging, time-honored snare, kick, toms, cymbals, etc., that everyone knows. Electronic drums often look like little pads and can be routed through headphones, silently, and played with various effects and sounds. After determining which of these is better for you, you've got to figure out what kind of kit you need, which boils down to the number and type of drums, which affects the placement of the drums around you. Eventually, you'll have to figure out minor details like how high you want your stool, what type of sticks feel best for you, if you want gloves to avoid sweat slippage, what height and angle you want your cymbals, what tightness you want your snare, and so forth.

But within all such complexities, there are simple rules of thumb and purchase options that will help novices. You won't be playing a famous classic rock drum solo that gives you chills in a week or anything, but you'll at least be keeping time.