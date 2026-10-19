The Motown Girl Group That Scored The Label's First No. 1 Pop Hit While Still In High School

Motown Records is one of the most iconic and influential labels of all time, with over 50 No. 1 hits to its name, and it owes the first one to a group of high school girls from the suburbs of Detroit. The Marvelettes' 1961 single "Please Mr. Postman" is a testament to the fact that success isn't always a straight shot.

Started by a 15-year-old Gladys Horton with her 17-year-old friends Georgeanna Tillman, Juanita Cowart, Katherine Anderson, and Wanda Young, the group was originally called the Casinyets (a play on "can't sing yet"). Although Motown was only two years old in 1961, an audition for the budding label was presented as a prize for their Inkster high school's talent show. While the girls only came in fourth place, a teacher saw real potential and arranged their audition regardless of the loss. They changed their name to the Marvels and brought in fellow student Georgia Dobbins, who co-wrote "Please Mr. Postman" with William Garrett working on the instrumentals.

Their original piece definitely caught the attention of the label, and after Motown founder Barry Gordy Jr. signed them and tweaked their name to the Marvelettes, it would only be a matter of months before they shot to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 with their debut single. Gordy also arranged for rising artist Marvin Gaye to play the drums on the track, turning "Please Mr. Postman" into a launchpad for serious superstardom.