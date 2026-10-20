This Group's Stairway To Heaven Hit The Hot 100 — Led Zeppelin's Never Did

"Stairway to Heaven" is a classic rock classic, and out of every Led Zeppelin song, it's the one that stands above the rest. Reportedly inspired by "The Lord of the Rings," the lyrically magnificent and nearly eight-minute, multi-part hard rock odyssey from 1971 was curiously not a hit single back then. It was 15 years later, when covered by a studio collective called Far Corporation.

Led Zeppelin had an arrangement with their label that gave them the power to deny the release of singles. They wanted their albums to be viewed as a singular entity, and rarely let singles happen, making them rock legends with zero No. 1 hits. Resisting a push from Atlantic Records to make a 45 of the instant classic "Stairway to Heaven" to promote the LP "Led Zeppelin IV," for years the only place anyone could acquire the legendary song was by purchasing that LP in full, pushing it to sales of 24 million copies.

But there was money on the table waiting to be grabbed by anyone who could make "Stairway to Heaven" more accessible, even well into the 1980s. Far Corporation recorded an extremely faithful version, and it was embraced by record buyers. Until the digital download era, where people could buy just the songs they wanted, it's the only version of "Stairway to Heaven" to ever reach the singles chart in either the U.S. or the U.K.