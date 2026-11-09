5 Flop Songs That Ended Up Making A Fortune

More often than not, songs flop when they come out; it's the law of averages. For every mega-selling single like the Beatles' "She Loves You" or Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On," there are countless that made little to no commercial or cultural impact. But initial sales aren't the only way that songs turn a profit, and for some bands and artists, absolute duds eventually became massive moneymakers. Years or even decades after flailing and fading away, a few '60s, '70s, '80s, and '90s flop songs have escaped the bargain bin and found new life, unexpectedly hitting paydirt.

No one putting on "Lust For Life" in 1977 could've imagined that its title track would sell cruises and net treasures for pioneering proto-punk Iggy Pop in the early 2000s. Similarly, a spastic, early era cut by New Wavers Devo leapfrogged their big hits to become their most profitable song, thanks to a TV show. And then there's "Bad to the Bone," the iconic blues rock boogie that hardly made a mark when it came out but has since become a staple on classic rock radio, TV, ads, and film. While songs like these never burned bright in their day, they found ways to shine on: lumps of coal that time and pressure turned into diamonds.

These tunes raked in major cash thanks to unexpected second acts. It took a while, but they found their footing in our culture. As in children's fairy tales, they grew from ugly ducklings to golden egg-laying geese, feeding farmer and gander alike.