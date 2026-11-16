When disco hit in the 1970s, it dominated music and popular culture. Millions of people rushed to their local discotheques to boogie down for hours, and countless singers and musicians branded themselves as dancing queens and kings. While the hypnotic, hard-charging genre did create superstars like the Bee Gees, Donna Summer, and KC and the Sunshine Band, the messed up history of disco is also littered with a plethora of one-hit wonders. Nevertheless, even though some artists only had a lone hit, they managed to make that smash a classic, or even a disco song that can transport boomers back to their first dance club moment.

The very best one-hit wonders built the tracks that became part of the disco canon, ditties played decades later at parties and weddings, because they nailed the formula of thumping beats, giddy strings, blasting horns, groovy bass lines, and powerful, soul-inspired vocals. That sole club-packing song was also the only one the artist ever placed in the upper reaches of the Billboard Hot 100 pop chart. These are disco's greatest and most impactful single-smash sensations: Anita Ward, Cheryl Lynn, Van McCoy, Walter Murphy, and Vicki Sue Robinson.