The 5 Best One-Hit Wonders Of Disco
When disco hit in the 1970s, it dominated music and popular culture. Millions of people rushed to their local discotheques to boogie down for hours, and countless singers and musicians branded themselves as dancing queens and kings. While the hypnotic, hard-charging genre did create superstars like the Bee Gees, Donna Summer, and KC and the Sunshine Band, the messed up history of disco is also littered with a plethora of one-hit wonders. Nevertheless, even though some artists only had a lone hit, they managed to make that smash a classic, or even a disco song that can transport boomers back to their first dance club moment.
The very best one-hit wonders built the tracks that became part of the disco canon, ditties played decades later at parties and weddings, because they nailed the formula of thumping beats, giddy strings, blasting horns, groovy bass lines, and powerful, soul-inspired vocals. That sole club-packing song was also the only one the artist ever placed in the upper reaches of the Billboard Hot 100 pop chart. These are disco's greatest and most impactful single-smash sensations: Anita Ward, Cheryl Lynn, Van McCoy, Walter Murphy, and Vicki Sue Robinson.
Ring My Bell — Anita Ward
Anita Ward wasn't even the intended performer for "Ring My Bell." Songwriter and producer Frederick Knight planned for future '80s R&B teen star Stacy Lattisaw to record the song, an innocent exploration of the tween years in which it's very exciting for kids to call each other on the phone. Knight made the lyrics slightly more suggestive when he teamed up with Ward, a gospel singer and elementary school teacher, to record a demo that eventually became an entire album. Ward's extremely high voice that somehow goes higher is one of the most noticeable and captivating things about "Ring My Bell," along with the repeated disco-siren stabs and lyrical breakdowns that pop up through the hard-charging, synth-driven music.
Climbing the charts in the early summer of 1979, "Ring My Bell," off of Ward's album "Songs of Love," hit No. 1 on the pop chart in late June, and it stayed there for two weeks. The follow-up single, "Don't Drop My Love," flopped right away. It spent five weeks on the Hot 100 and never got higher than No. 87. Ward failed to make another appearance there.
Got to Be Real — Cheryl Lynn
"Got to Be Real," one of the best disco hits that took over 1978, just piles on the dazzling intros, a series of invitations to a deliciously irresistible dance-pop song. There's some fanfare, a sweet, understated, and propulsive keyboard, and a powerful, popping bass — and that's all before Lynn's flirtatious and earnest vocals kick in. She brings elements of gospel and soul to the proceedings, showing off her impressive range and ability to sell the emotion of a song. Add in some building brass and a dramatic key change, and "Got to Be Real" is just a well-crafted pop song.
While she'd be a presence on R&B radio throughout the 1980s, Lynn made her move into the spotlight with "Got to Be Real." The first of 12 singles to make Billboard's R&B chart, "Got to be Real" went to No. 1 on that list and peaked at No. 12 on the Top 40. None of those other songs surfaced in the Top 40, making Lynn a one-hit wonder.
The Hustle — Van McCoy & the Soul City Symphony
Lyrics were often of secondary or little concern to disco artists — they just had to make songs that compelled people to dance. Instrumental songs fared well in the disco age, none more so than "The Hustle," by veteran music industry songwriter, producer, conductor, and arranger Van McCoy. As early as the '60s, he'd performed with vocal groups, started an indie label, and wrote songs for major soul acts like Aretha Franklin, Gladys Knight, and the Stylistics. He occasionally released his own works, but nothing registered with the public until 1975's "The Hustle." Referencing and helping spread a dance craze, "The Hustle" was one of the first recognizably disco songs to hit the No. 1 spot, where it sat for a week in July 1975. The only lyrics in "The Hustle," breathily delivered by studio singers: "Do it!" and "Do the Hustle!" McCoy, and his Soul City Symphony players, let the brass flourishes and flute-delivered melody do most of the talking.
Despite getting in on the disco trend early, McCoy didn't get any of his other singles — "The Disco Kid" or "The Walk," for example — onto the pop chart. His window to shake the one-hit wonder label also proved tragically short. McCoy died after a heart attack in 1979 at age 35.
A Fifth of Beethoven — Walter Murphy & the Big Apple Band
A radical and inspired interpretation of the source material, "A Fifth of Beethoven" is classically-trained composer and arranger Walter Murphy's disco version of one of history's most recognizable pieces of music, Ludwig van Beethoven's Fifth Symphony, from 1807. Through studio wizardry, Murphy played most of the instruments on the song, marketed by label Private Stock as if it came from a group, the non-existent Big Apple Band. Murphy cleverly fused the old and the new, mixing the well-known orchestral riff from the symphony in with bouncy synths offering modern, groovy variations on Beethoven.
The novelty didn't carry over for Murphy's disco and dance adaptations of other familiar instrumental works. "Flight '76," based on Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov's "Flight of the Bumblebee," and "Themes From E.T. (The Extra-Terrestrial)" stalled in the lower portion of the Hot 100, leaving Murphy a one-man band and a one-hit wonder with a No. 1 single.
Turn the Beat Around — Vicki Sue Robinson
There are tons of songs in dance music genres about dancing and music, but one of the best has to be Vicki Sue Robinson's "Turn the Beat Around." The opening track on the disco singer's first album, 1976's "Never Gonna Let You Go," is a song that continually references itself. It kicks off with a three-pronged attack of rapid-fire percussion, brass instruments, and a bombastic riff played by a string section, and then a subtle electric guitar adds some grit. In the first verse, Robinson voices her enthusiastic approval of it all — the horns "sure sound pretty," the violins "keep moving," and the guitars "scratch" audibly. The chorus makes note of the percussion, represented by frenetic bongo-drumming.
"Turn the Beat Around" quickly became a No. 1 smash in dance clubs. Then it crossed over to the mainstream pop world, peaking at No. 10 in the summer of 1976. Subsequent Robinson singles performed well on the dance chart, but none moved so far out of the club to make the Top 40. Robinson regularly recorded and released material almost up until her death in 2000 at age 46.