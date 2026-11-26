When disco ruled the pop music world in the second half of the 1970s and a little into the early 1980s, it gave us dozens of disco songs that still put us in a dancing mood today. Those groovy classics were performed by groups and studio collectives that didn't last all that long due to the ephemeral nature of disco, or because the project was all about the band or the producer. The result? Disco is characterized by singers who took wonderful singles to the top of the charts and who made music history, but who never quite became household names.

It's baffling, and indicative of the messed up history of disco, that some of the genre's biggest stars remained largely unknown even as their singles climbed the charts, pumped from radios, and got the discotheques thumping, and as they performed those songs live and on television. The time of disco was just too brief to create many lasting careers, and so the gifted singers associated with Chic, the Village People, A Taste of Honey, Rose Royce, and the Weather Girls never got proper credit or fame.