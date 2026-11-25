The 1960s were a wild time for music and culture, when the swell of change washed over society and carried with it a mélange of the Beatles, soul music, psychedelia, the Civil Rights Movement, the Summer of Love, and even the Space Race and Woodstock — all within a single decade. But out of the entire '60s, some tentpole musical moments stand out above the rest.

Some younger folks might have a hard time understanding the importance of connection between music and culture in the '60s — heck, even through the '90s and '00s. Sadly, early 21st century popular music is characterized by easily generated and disposed social media mood tracks and a deluge of flash-in-the-pan scenes. But for folks living in the '60s, music was possibly the single most important benchmark that denoted changes across life. This is why the music of the time, which has granted boomers bragging rights over other generations, was so vibrant and quick-changing. Growing up in the '60s meant passing through each epoch — Beatlemania, the Civil Rights Movement, Woodstock — hand-in-hand with accompanying tunes, as a shared cultural experience that defined youth and young adulthood.

But certain musical moments stood out more than others. Let's take a stroll through the most groundbreaking events of the greatest decade for music in the 20th century.