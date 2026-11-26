When music groups came together in the '60s, '70s, or '80s with the express purpose to rock and/or entertain the masses, they hit it big with classic albums and standout singles that have stood the test of time. But sometimes stars abandon their bands for a solo career. Often, they make it work, carrying the goodwill earned from the group situation into lengthy and fulfilling creative pursuits under their own name. But in other instances, those rock stars leave their successful bands for flop solo projects and they wind up becoming one-hit wonders. To a rarified handful of some of the biggest bands ever, the pursuit of solo fame results in multiple members only ever landing a single Top 40 hit.

Here are the stories of the breakaway members of the Cars, the Jackson 5, Duran Duran, Styx, and ABBA, who realized that the public only wanted to see them on a crowded stage or surrounded by familiar voices and instruments. They're the bands where more than one member went solo and scored a one-hit wonder.