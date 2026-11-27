1963 No. 1, With An Eerie Connection To JFK, Hit The Top 63 Years Ago Today
In the final week of November 1963, the United States endured the tragedy of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. On November 27, 1963, just five days after the national horror, the No. 1 song in the country was the bouncy pop-country would-be-love song "I'm Leaving it Up to You" by Louisiana singers Dale & Grace, who happened to share a brief encounter with JFK in the moments before his untimely death.
A defining, spell-casting duet of the '60s, "I'm Leaving it Up to You" was a cover of duo Don & Dewey's 1950s hit. As the musical ultimatum — lovers implore each other to fully commit or split up — climbed the charts in the fall of 1963, Dale & Grace (Houston and Broussard, respectively) were booked for the rock 'n' roll package tour, Dick Clark's Caravan of Stars. On Friday, November 22, 1963, the act with the No. 1 song in the U.S. was scheduled to perform in Dallas, and that morning, the vocalists stood outside their hotel to watch Kennedy's presidential motorcade. Then the musicians went inside to their rooms, not receiving the news until much later that, moments after they spotted him, Kennedy had been shot and killed.
Dale & Grace came and went
Dale & Grace weren't an organically formed act. They were assembled into a double act by Louisiana record producer Sam Montel of Montel Records. Montel discovered Dale Houston playing piano in a Louisiana nightclub and recruited him to record a solo version of "I'm Leaving it Up to You." After Houston cut the record, Montel realized, like so many defining hits, it would sound better as a duet, and he brought in another singer he'd recently discovered performing: Grace Broussard, from Prairieville, Louisiana.
Montel shopped the duet to southeastern radio stations, including the influential KNUZ in Houston. The station's entire staff of on-air talent recommended "I'm Leaving it Up to You" be added to the playlist, and it quickly became the most-played song in Houston. That prompted Montel to take the song national, and less than a month after it reached the Hot 100, the song hit No. 1.
After a four-day pause on the tour tainted by the JFK encounter, Dale & Grace returned to performing, but the act fizzled out. Houston and Broussard stopped talking to each other, and Houston had to quit singing for a while to recover from internal injuries sustained on the road. The duo only had one more Top 10 hit, "Stop and Think it Over," before quietly exercising an option that allowed them to record separately and let Montel splice their vocal parts together. None of those songs registered with the record-buying public, and Dale & Grace were done.