Dale & Grace weren't an organically formed act. They were assembled into a double act by Louisiana record producer Sam Montel of Montel Records. Montel discovered Dale Houston playing piano in a Louisiana nightclub and recruited him to record a solo version of "I'm Leaving it Up to You." After Houston cut the record, Montel realized, like so many defining hits, it would sound better as a duet, and he brought in another singer he'd recently discovered performing: Grace Broussard, from Prairieville, Louisiana.

Montel shopped the duet to southeastern radio stations, including the influential KNUZ in Houston. The station's entire staff of on-air talent recommended "I'm Leaving it Up to You" be added to the playlist, and it quickly became the most-played song in Houston. That prompted Montel to take the song national, and less than a month after it reached the Hot 100, the song hit No. 1.

After a four-day pause on the tour tainted by the JFK encounter, Dale & Grace returned to performing, but the act fizzled out. Houston and Broussard stopped talking to each other, and Houston had to quit singing for a while to recover from internal injuries sustained on the road. The duo only had one more Top 10 hit, "Stop and Think it Over," before quietly exercising an option that allowed them to record separately and let Montel splice their vocal parts together. None of those songs registered with the record-buying public, and Dale & Grace were done.