The Tragedy Of JFK Explained

When it comes to American dynasties, they don't get much more powerful — or romanticized — than the Kennedys. When a 2023 Gallup poll asked Americans to take a look back at past presidents and declare whether or not they approved of how they handled their time in office, John F. Kennedy was a clear winner with a whopping 90% approval rating. Even when he was in office, he had about a 70% approval rating, which is wildly impressive.

Advertisement

It makes sense. JFK wasn't just a president. He and his family symbolized all that America aspired to. Charismatic and capable of inspiring an entire nation with just a few words, Kennedy seemed to have it all — right down to a loving family and a few ponies roaming the White House lawn. Appearances are often deceiving, though, and behind that image of King Arthur and Camelot, there was a man whose life had not only been touched by tragedy but defined by it.

Long before JFK's assassination played out in front of a horrified nation, the man who would become America's most beloved president was given last rites ... more than once. The final prayer said after his assassination was the fifth time JFK received last rites, and in a small way, that gives some indication of the difficulties he faced. In addition to his struggles and chronic health issues, Kennedy was surrounded by death — and even after his own, some chilling details emerged that suggested history hadn't needed to play out like that at all.

Advertisement