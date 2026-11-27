Modern Rock Albums With The Most Hit Singles, Ranked
It's nearly impossible to fully put modern rock into a singular genre box. Although some may consider it a radio-friendly fusion of classic rock sounds with post-grunge, alt metal, and even pop, the truth it that its diversity spans across so many more genres.
That's why, for the purpose of ranking modern rock albums with the most hit singles, there needs to be clear distinctions made. Modern in this case will not only fit into the aforementioned description, but will also only include albums released in the 2000s. Pop rock, alt rock, and pop punk became arguably much more widespread than pure rock, but for the purpose of this list, we won't be interrogating genre fusions too closely.
We'll look at singles that follow a more traditional notion of rock, and hit singles are determined by their placements on the Billboard Hot 100 chart — specifically, how many singles managed to make it into the Top 40. In order to avoid any ties, we also considered how many of these managed to chart in the Top 10 — if it was still close, actual chart position became the final determining factor. The results gave us a pretty objective metric for ranking the top five modern rock albums with the most hit singles.
5. Stadium Arcadium — Red Hot Chili Peppers
My personal favorite of all the Red Hot Chili Peppers' albums, 2006's "Stadium Arcadium" truly showcases the band functioning at its highest level.
A two-disc album with a total of 28 songs, the group managed to intertwine stadium rock with philosophical lyrics, best exemplified by the narrative of the title track "Stadium Arcadium." Members Flea and Anthony Kiedis explained in the commentary for the song (via RHCP Stuff) how the stadium is meant to represent the expansive state that all of the music lives within, as well as the space in which songs can bring people (both the band and its audience) together. With a hefty track list full of several great songs, it landed two singles in the Billboard's Top 40, with "Snow (Hey Oh)" at No. 22, and "Dani California" at No. 6.
A bold introduction to the album, "Dani California" used its funky instrumentals as a stage to set a story — allowing it to exist both as the first chapter of the sprawling album, but also a one-off hit. Kiedis has noted the additional Easter egg of Dani being the girl from their 2002 single "By the Way," as well as one of their most iconic songs (we still can't believe it never made it to No. 1), "Californication." "Dani California" would go on to win the Chili Peppers the 2007 Grammy for Best Rock Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal, and "Stadium Arcadium" won for Best Rock Album. While the entire record is well worth the listen, audiences made these two songs charting hits.
4. From Under the Cork Tree — Fall Out Boy
Fall Out Boy was undoubtedly one of the most important rock bands of the 2000s, and their 2005 sophomore breakout "From Under the Cork Tree" played a massive role in that.
Its influence on what would span nearly a decades-long trend in "emo" and pop punk acts is clearly visible in its hit singles. It also produced two Top 40 hits — both of which were in the Billboard's Top 10. "Dance, Dance" peaked at No. 9, and one of their most iconic songs, the lead single "Sugar We're Going Down," peaked at No. 8. It earned them their first Grammy nomination for Best New Artist of 2006, and essentially started a whole new era of rock all on its own. The third single, "A Little Less Sixteen Candles, A Little More Touch Me" did chart on the Hot 100 (peaking at No. 65), but as it fell short of the Top 40, it won't be counted in the ranking.
"From Under the Cork Tree" isn't FOB's only album to land two hit singles in the Top 40, however, with their 2007 follow-up "Infinity on High" raising them to nearly the top of the Hot 100. "This Ain't A Scene, It's An Arms Race" peaked at No. 2, and "Thnks Fr Th Mmrs" reached No. 11. However, as "From Under the Cork Tree" had both of its singles chart in the Top 10, it beat out "Infinity on High." It's the same reason why, relative to "Stadium Arcadium," it managed to rank a spot above the Chili Peppers.
3. American Idiot — Green Day
Even the Grammy Awards agree that Green Day's 2004 album "American Idiot" is an undeniable masterpiece. Chock full of political commentary, punk revival, and true, raw emotion, the record undeniably deserved its three week reign at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
Its singles also brought about their own record-breaking successes, with three of of them charting on the Hot 100. "Holiday" peaked at No. 19, with its invigorating guitar riff and political lyrics making it an instant classic that still holds up today. Although it acted as almost an introduction to the album's titular track "American Idiot" with its anti-war criticism and cynicism, its less inflammatory lyrics presumably made it a lot easier to play on the radio. Their heralded classic "Wake Me Up When September Ends" peaked at No. 6 — a drastically more emotional rock ballad, but substantiated by the undeniable weight of Billie Joe Armstrong's mourning of his own father.
"Boulevard of Broken Dreams" charted the highest, peaking at No. 2 and taking the place of Green Day's top single of all time. "American Idiot" won Best Rock Album at the 2005 Grammy Awards, but "Boulevard of Broken Dreams" won them Record of the Year in 2006. "Boulevard" also won the MTV Video Music Award for Video Of The Year, solidifying its legacy across the entire music industry. With heavy hitting singles such as these, based on the numbers, it makes sense that Green Day is setting the bar for an incredibly high third place on this list.
2. Daughtry — Daughtry
You can't really get more modern than a reality TV star turned rockstar, and Chris Daughtry managed to defy the false promise of "American Idol" with his monumental self-titled debut in 2006.
"Daughtry" charted five singles in the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100, finding unprecedented success after coming in fourth during his season of the show. "Feels like Tonight" peaked at No. 24, fitted with the soaring singing, guitar riffs, and steady drums — the hallmarks of any late 2000s playlist. "Over You" and "What About Now" both charted at No. 18 in 2007 and 2008 respectively, highlighting the longevity of the album and its continuous circulation through the Billboard charts. "Home" broke into the Top 10 at No. 5, providing an incredibly commercial yet undeniably earnest take on the modern rock of the time. The highest ranking single, "It's Not Over," came in at No. 4, with its iconic rousing vocals still warranting emotional covers and recreations online in the 2020s.
All of these singles, and Daughtry in general, tend to be dismissed as "divorced dad" music or overly commercial rock radio fodder — a matter of taste that doesn't hold any weight on the methodology used on this list. Of course, there is an element of nostalgia that certainly helps to keep the singles relevant, but with five singles charting in the Top 40 (two of which were in the Top 10), it makes sense that Daughtry's massive success became emblematic of that phase in rock. Love it or hate it, it certainly has the numbers to back up its No. 2 spot on this list.
1. All the Right Reasons — Nickelback
The modern rock album with the most hit singles is Canadian rock band Nickelback's 2005 record "All the Right Reasons."
While in 2026 the group may be best known a dated relic of the modern rock era, there is a very compelling case that it was a better rock band than you may remember. "All the Right Reasons" showed a more sentimental side to the formerly cynical post-grunge group, and fed into exactly what contemporary audiences were looking for in a heavy rock band at the time. Five of the album's singles made into the Top 40 of Billboard's Hot 100 charts, including "Savin' Me" at No. 19 and "If Everyone Cared" at No. 17. The other three singles broke into the Top 10, with "Far Away" at No. 8, "Rockstar" at No. 6, and the infamous "Photograph" at No. 2. Although the latter single has been absolutely memed to death, its high ranking in the charts back in 2005 was completely genuine (I honestly loved it when it came out on the radio). With all of its sentimentality — lamenting past mistakes and a youth that can't be retrieved, frontman Chad Kroeger's growling voice and the instrumental breakdown at the chorus showcase how consuming and visceral the past can truly be.
Although technically tied with "Daughtry" in the number of hit singles, what earns "All the Right Reasons" the No. 1 spot are its three in the Top 10. While Nickelback may not have been everyone's cup of tea at the time, it certainly is a pillar of modern rock and defined the sound of the decade.