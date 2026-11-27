It's nearly impossible to fully put modern rock into a singular genre box. Although some may consider it a radio-friendly fusion of classic rock sounds with post-grunge, alt metal, and even pop, the truth it that its diversity spans across so many more genres.

That's why, for the purpose of ranking modern rock albums with the most hit singles, there needs to be clear distinctions made. Modern in this case will not only fit into the aforementioned description, but will also only include albums released in the 2000s. Pop rock, alt rock, and pop punk became arguably much more widespread than pure rock, but for the purpose of this list, we won't be interrogating genre fusions too closely.

We'll look at singles that follow a more traditional notion of rock, and hit singles are determined by their placements on the Billboard Hot 100 chart — specifically, how many singles managed to make it into the Top 40. In order to avoid any ties, we also considered how many of these managed to chart in the Top 10 — if it was still close, actual chart position became the final determining factor. The results gave us a pretty objective metric for ranking the top five modern rock albums with the most hit singles.