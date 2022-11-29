Why Iran Wants The US Banned From The World Cup

The sentiments of worldwide sporting events are not only to celebrate the best that each country's athletes have to offer, but also to unite the world under a common love of sport and competition. The summer and winter Olympic Games have grown to encompass many widely recognized sports. However, the global popularity of soccer — more commonly known as football — makes the World Cup another iconic event. Organizers of the Olympics and the World Cup usually attempt to uphold the aforementioned sentiments by setting politics aside, but sometimes that's easier said than done.

For the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the International Federation of Association Football, or FIFA, urged all participating teams to avoid political issues and "let football take center stage" during the tournament and the accompanying media attention that it brings (per The Independent). That has not entirely been the case thus far in the 2022 World Cup, as players from countries with already strained relationships struggle to comply with FIFA's request.