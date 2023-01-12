Inside The Fascinating Marriage Of Lisa Marie Presley And Michael Jackson

Two generations of pop music royalty combined in 1994 when Elvis Presley's daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, announced she had married Michael Jackson, the King of Pop (via Biography). Around the same time, troubling allegations had emerged involving Jackson and child sex abuse, as NPR notes. And though at that point Jackson, who died in 2009, was a massive superstar, he'd established himself in the court of public opinion at best as an eccentric person.

For her part, Presley, also a musician, was known as the troubled daughter of Elvis Presley, Biography says. A year before the marriage, Presley took control of her legendary father's estate, Forbes reported. For these reasons and more, what proved a hasty union between Jackson and Presley surprised the public. The public at the time wondered if it was a publicity stunt, or perhaps instead, an effort on Jackson's part to divert media attention from his purportedly troubled private life.

In her announcement of the Jackson marriage, Presley gave no indication that anything other than genuine affection was behind their union. "I am very much in love with Michael ... I understand and support him. We both look forward to raising a family," her statement read (via Us Weekly). However, the Jackson-Presley marriage ended quickly. The couple split after just two years, and the union resulted in no children.