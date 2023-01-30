The Heart-Wrenching Death Of The Original Wednesday Addams, Lisa Loring

The path of Loring's career and life wasn't particularly easy. Her mother, Judith, died from chronic alcoholism at the age of 34, per the Hollywood Reporter. She was married at 15, and the couple had a daughter before divorcing a year later. Loring married three more times before her 2023 death, but the one that became tabloid fodder was to adult film actor Jerry Butler, whom she met when she was working as a make-up artist on the adult film set, "Traci's Big Trick," according to The Sun.

According to People, Loring tried to leave behind the entertainment industry after a friend's death and dealing with her substance use disorder. But she also said she felt a calling to come back to the business in a different way. "I'm trying, but I'm afraid of the rejection," she told People. Loring noted that she wasn't willing to take just any role. "I will not do any schlock. But I'd love to do a Quentin Tarantino film."

That Tarantino role never came before Loring died. Butch Patrick, who played the role of Eddie Munster on "The Munsters," which ran during the same years as "The Addams Family," paid tribute to Loring (via Variety). "Very sorry to hear of my dear friend Lisa Loring's passing. We were very close and worked together often. I know she was very weak," he said, referring to her stroke. Patrick added, "I was in her company just a few weeks ago. Godspeed my friend."

