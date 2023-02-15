The Heart-Wrenching Death Of Raquel Welch

On February 15, 2023, the world said goodbye to famed actress Raquel Welch (via TMZ). She was 82.

From the moment Raquel Welch appeared on screen in 1966's "One Million Years B.C.," dressed in a furry bikini among prehistoric men and cat-fighting in caves, she became an instant sex symbol. She'd been in television shows before then, as her IMDb shows, but it was this one singular, bathing-suited role that set the trajectory of her entire career. As Welch said of her public-facing alter ego in her 2010 autobiography, "Beyond the Cleavage," quoted by ABC News, "She came into public consciousness as a physical presence, without a voice. How could I hope to survive such an unpredictable beginning, and learn to carry the baggage that came with it?" She continued, "My task of destroying the myth is long overdue. It's an absolute necessity to pull back the veil, so to speak, in order to make way for the authentic me."

Besides this iconic role, and the 50-plus-year baggage and career that came with it, Welch starred in films such as "Bedazzled" (1967), "Fathom" (1967), "The Three Musketeers" (1973), "Legally Blonde" (2001), and a host of television shows, often playing an ironic turn of herself. She was a beauty contest winner in her teenage years, as Biography and The Famous People tell us, winning titles such as Miss Fairest of the Fair, Miss Photogenic, and Miss Contour. Welch also endorsed a number of products throughout her life, such as Lux Soaps, HairUWear wigs, and Foster Grant sunglasses.