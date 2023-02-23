What We Know About The Woman Claiming To Be Madeleine McCann

The following article includes allegations of sexual assault related to a minor and kidnapping.

In 2007, Kate and Gerry McCann left their three-year-old daughter Madeleine alone in their apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal, to head to dinner with some friends. The apartment was close enough to the restaurant — only 50 meters away. But, National World reports, Kate and Gerry didn't want to disturb their children's sleeping patterns. Madeleine was with her twin siblings, Sean and Amelie. Throughout the evening, Kate, Gerry, and their friends slipped away from the tapas restaurant where they were having dinner to check on the kids. They arrived at the restaurant at 8:35 p.m. At 9:05, Gerry saw Madeleine sleeping in her bed. By 10:00. Madeleine was gone.

At first, police suspected the McCanns, speculating that the parents accidentally killed Madeleine, and tried to cover it up with a kidnapping story. By 2008, this theory fell by the wayside. The case presented no primary suspects until 2022 when police turned their attention to convicted rapist Christian Brueckner, who was in the area of Praia da Luz two years prior to Madeleine's disappearance in 2005.

Meanwhile, the McCanns have continued to grieve, saying that each May — Madeleine's birth and disappearance month — is particularly hard. Kate McCann detailed their struggles in the 2011 book, "Madeleine: Our Daughter's Disappearance and the Continuing Search for Her." As National World explains in a separate report, she and Gerry conceived Madeleine via IVF in 2002. And now, almost 20 years later, someone has come forward claiming to be their missing daughter.