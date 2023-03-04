The Caribbean Man Who Survived Three Weeks At Sea On Household Condiments

Several movies and books depict people surviving at sea, and what most of them get right is that things can go wrong pretty quickly. And once things begin to go downhill, knowing how to extend your time on the sea until help arrives is paramount. When it comes down to it, some people have survived on very little as they wait to be rescued.

Take the case of Elvis Francois, 47, a man from the Caribbean island of Dominica, who survived for 24 days stranded at sea with not much more than household condiments. Francois said he was repairing his boat off the island of St. Martin in December 2022 when powerful currents swept him out to sea. He called his friends, who tried to help him until he drifted so far out that he eventually lost any cell signals. He said he tried to make his way back to the port, but soon he realized that all he could do was wait, Sky News reports.