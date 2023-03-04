Malaysia Flight 370: The Biggest Theories About What Happened

On March 8, 2014, news broke that a commercial airliner flying from Kuala Lumpur — Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 — had disappeared, with air traffic control suddenly unable to find the plane on radar systems. The loss of contact led to an enormous search operation, beginning in the area where the plane was last detected by military radar: the Straight of Malacca, where the aircraft suddenly lost contact some 90 minutes into the journey. The Boeing 777 was carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew members, whose families and friends waited desperately for updates as the search widened across the South China Sea and beyond. The most likely explanation for the plane's disappearance, it seemed, was that it had crashed into the ocean.

But with no confirmation of the location of the plane or even any signs of debris from the supposed crash, news outlets, public figures, and online armchair detectives took it upon themselves to try to piece together what happened. The result was a wide range of unverified theories ranging from credible to outlandish, including a number of fanciful conspiracy theories. According to New Scientist's Rob Brotherton, conspiratorial thinking is a common human response to huge new stories for which there is no solid explanation, and as the weeks and months rolled on with no trace of the plane or any of those onboard, many of these conspiracy theories persisted.

Here are the most prominent theories concerning the fate of flight MH370, both credible and incredible.